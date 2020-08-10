Mac-A-Cheek offers music, history and fun

WEST LIBERTY – Guests are invited to grab a blanket or chairs and head to Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek for a 6 p.m. Aug 16 performance by The Fountainaires Jazz Band. Enjoy a free concert on the lawn, as well as ice cream with proceeds and donations supporting the band.

At 5 p.m., concert attendees can tour Mac-A-Cheek Castle at a discounted rate. Money from touring tickets, souvenirs and Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities memberships support the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for free and discounted events at Mac-A-Cheek Castle.

This event will launch a progressive raffle featuring Art Inspired by the Castles.

Women’s Suffrage

What does Women’s Suffrage mean to you? Gather in the drawing room at Mac-A-Cheek Castle at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to participate in an informal discussion on the eve of the 100th anniversary when United States women received the right to vote. There is no cost for this hour-long program, but it is limited to 15 participants to manage social distancing. Make reservations by calling 937-844-3902 or online at www.piattcastle.org. Participants may share what they know about the topic, especially as it relates to their family histories.

Free admission

Free admission will be given to all who visit Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek on Wednesday, Aug. 26, in commemoration of the day in 1920 when the 19th amendment was formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution. Starting on this day and continuing through the end of the fall season, all visitors will be invited to participate in a mock election from the year 1920. A fact sheet on the issues will be available, but visitors are welcome to study the candidates’ positions before they arrive. The results will be announced on Nov. 2 on Facebook, Instagram, a phone message at 937-465-2821 and at www.piattcastle.org.

Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek is located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty, OH 43357. It is one mile east of West Liberty on East state Route 245. The historic house museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day, then on weekends only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 1.

All three August events are sponsored, in part, by The Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit educational organization with partial support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation. Support for reopening on July 1 has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal CARES Act of 2020.

Masks are required inside the Castle and the public restroom and encouraged for all on the lawn.

Submitted by Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek and The Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities.

