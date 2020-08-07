PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Lowery, a 3-year-old Pit Mix. He came to us as a stray. Lowery is a very friendly boy and he is so happy. He loves everyone he meets. Lowery is heartworm positive and we are currently treating him for that. We would love to see this sweet boy find his forever home. He gets along with most dogs, but he has not been tested with cats. Lowery will be neutered after he has completed him heartworm treatment. He is up to date on his vaccinations. Come out and meet Lowery!

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Hugo, a 3-year-old neutered male as friendly as can be. He had been an outside kitty who greeted everyone who came to the shelter. He has decided to make his way inside now and has gotten promoted to “office manager” and he’s loving it! He gets along with all of the other cats and kittens. He likes to play and is going to do well in just about any home.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Dixie, a 9-year-old Sharpei Mix weighing 68 pounds who has been with us since February. She was surrendered to us due to the owner’s health. Dixie loves going on walks with our volunteer. She is a very sweet and gentle girl. Dixie knows simple commands and will do anything for a treat. She does want to be the only dog in the home. Dixie is housebroken. She is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative and current on preventions and vaccinations.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Meet Aang, a 3-month-old Domestic Short Hair kitten patiently waiting for the purrfect home. He is affectionate and a playful ball of energy. Aang loves every cat he meets! He is litter-trained, neutered, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV-FIV Negative and current on all age-appropriate vaccinations and preventions. And, remember, black cats go with every décor.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline)

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

