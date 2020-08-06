Farmers Equipment grants scholarships

Urbana High School graduate Justin Preece and Mechanicsburg High School graduate Kasey Schipfer each received a $500 Invest In Our Future scholarship from Farmers Equipment, which granted scholarships to two graduating seniors in each of its eight counties.

Preece plans to attend the Hobart Institute of Welding. He has been an active member of the Urbana FFA chapter.

Schipfer plans to attend Ohio Wesleyan University to study exercise science. She has been a member of the Mechanicsburg FFA chapter and the National Honor Society and has been active in 4-H.

“One of our favorite things to do as an organization is support local 4-H and FFA members,” said Dave Snyder, Farmers Equipment general manager. “We’re proud of these students and their involvement in the communities we serve and hope they’ll continue to be active stewards of these communities for many years to come.”

Scholarships are intended to support graduating high school seniors and college freshmen involved in their county fairs through 4-H and FFA. Recipients were selected through an application process that reviewed academic achievement, extra-curricular participation and continued service to their communities.

Farmers Equipment Inc. is based in Urbana, with additional locations in Elida and Lakeview.

