COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, August 7

Champaign County Fair: starts today and continues through Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St. Bi-color sweet corn, tomatoes and more local products.

Most Precious Baby Contest: Aug. 7-14 contest cancelled due to closing of Merchants Building during county fair

The Gloria Theatre: SULLY (starring Tom Hanks) at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 8

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Madden Road Micro Music Fest: cancelled for this year

The Gloria Theatre: SULLY (starring Tom Hanks) at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 9

The Gloria Theatre: SULLY (starring Tom Hanks) at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, August 10

Red Cross blood drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Tuesday, August 11

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: at fairgrounds cancelled

Wednesday, August 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St. (original site was county fairgrounds)

Thursday, August 13

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or in-good-condition Legos or money to buy them appreciated. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session/certifying issue and candidate filings for Nov. 3 general election, board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Red Cross Blood Drive: at fairgrounds cancelled

Friday, August 14

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 15

MERFI (Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In): at Grimes Field cancelled for this year

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

West Liberty Lions Club Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park. Carryout only. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for kids. All proceeds benefit local Lions Club projects.

School Supplies Distribution Day: 9 a.m.-noon (parking lot entry starts 8:30 a.m.), Messiah Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave. Drive-thru only; no walk-ups. Updates on Facebook pages of church and Kiwanis Club of Champaign County.

Sunday, August 16

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Monday, August 17

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults of all experience levels. Limited Space Call or visit to secure a space. Session will be held outside.

Wednesday, August 19

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S.Route 68, Urbana

Thursday, August 20

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Program will be outside. Registration required.

Friday, August 21

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 22

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Sunday, August 23

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Tuesday, August 25

Trivia: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required. Test your knowledge on Summer Olympics.

Friday, August 28

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Friday, September 4

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.