Champaign County Fair Schedule

Current Schedule of Events as of August 3:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

7:00 a.m. Start Charging at the Gate

8:00 a.m. Weighing of Junior Fair Breeding Gilts and Market Swine

Weighing of Junior Fair Market Lambs

followed by Open Class Market Lambs and Market Goats

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Dairy Steer Showmanship

followed by Dairy Feeder Showmanship

3:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show – Grand Entry

4-H Style Review (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavillion)

5:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show – Contest Classes

6:00 p.m. Weighing of Beef Feeders,

Beef Steers/Heifers followed by Dairy Steers/Dairy Feeders

Junior Fair Swine Breeding Gilt Show

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

8:00 a.m. Jackpot Market Goat Show, Open Class Goat Show

followed by Goat Carcass Contest,

Junior Fair Goat Showmanship (includes Pygmy Goats)

9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Swine Showmanship followed by Junior

Fair County Farrowed Swine Show (Swine Arena)

4-H Cloverbud Recognition (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavilion)

Junior Fair Horse Show

12:00 noon ALL Exhibits in place

5:00 p.m. Jr. Fair Beef Feeders followed by Beef Breeding, Scramble Class, Cattlemen’s Special Steer & Commercial Heifer Show –

Top 5 (Woodruff Show Arena)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Showmanship –Beef feeders

Released following show.

9:00 a.m. Fancy & Breeding Poultry Show followed by

Poultry Showmanship (Poultry Building)

11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Horse/Pony Classes

11-12:00 noon Entries for Pie Contest (Pork Council Building)

3:00 p.m. Pie Auction – Swine Show Arena

7:00 p.m. Crowning of 2020 Junior Fair Queen,

4-H Boy & Girl of the Year, FFA Boy & Girl of the Year,

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

9:00 a.m. FFA Market Gilt Show followed by Scramble Pig

Show and 4-H Market Gilts (Swine Show Arena)

Junior Fair Horse Show

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Sheep Showmanship followed by

Junior Fair Sheep Breeding Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

5:00 p.m. Champaign County Born & Raised Market Lamb

Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

6:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Dressage Classes

Rabbit Project Presentation Contest (Rabbit Bldg)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

(SENIOR CITIZENS & VETERANS DAY)

No charge Seniors or Veterans

8:00 a.m. Junior Fair County Born & Raised

Market Goat Show, followed by

Rate of Gain Class (Woodruff Show Arena)

9:00 a.m. FFA & 4-H Market Barrow Show

Junior Fair Rabbit Show (Rabbit Building) ship in/ship out

11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Steer Show followed by Junior

Fair Dairy Feeder Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

5:00 p.m. Junior Fair Market Lamb Show

5:30 p.m. Horse Sponsorship Auction (Horse Arena)

6:00 p.m. Local Foods Presentation

(4-H Garden Area)

6:30 p.m. Post Time – Harness Races – Buckeye Stallion Series

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

(YOUTH DAY)

5:00-7:30 a.m. All Meat Poultry Projects & Eggs to be in place

8:00 a.m. Open Class Barrow Show

Swine NOT going through sale released

Junior Fair Poultry Show – Market Show-Turkey, Egg,

Broiler, Duck (Poultry Barn)

Junior Fair Pygmy Goat Show

9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Market Goat Show followed by

Junior Fair Dairy Goats & Production Does

(Woodruff Show Arena)

Open Class – Jr. Division Horses – Halter & Performance Classes

Junior Fair Cavy (Guinea Pig) Breed Show followed

By Showmanship & Optional Projects (Rabbit/Cavy Barn)

Ship in/ship out

6:00 p.m. 4H Steer & Heifer Divisions followed by FFA Steer &

Heifer Divisions (Woodruff Show Arena)

Local Foods Presentation (4H Garden Area)

6:30 p.m. Post Time – Harness Races

11:00 p.m. All Ducks, Broilers and Turkeys

must be removed from fairgrounds

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

8:00 a.m. Open Class Market Lamb Show

9:00 a.m. Open Class – Junior Division Horse Contest Classes

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. All projects removed from Activities Building

5:00 p.m. Poultry & Rabbit Sale, Woodruff Show Arena

6:30 p.m. Post Time –Harness Races

7:00 p.m. All Animals Released NOT going through sale.

Exhibitors must clean out pens by Friday, August 14.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

9:00 a.m. All Junior Fair Livestock Sales:

Swine followed by Market Lambs

followed by Market Steers Dairy Steers,

Dairy Feeders, Market Goats

10:00 a.m. Horses Released