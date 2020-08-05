Champaign County Fair Schedule

Current Schedule of Events as of August 3:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7
7:00 a.m. Start Charging at the Gate
8:00 a.m. Weighing of Junior Fair Breeding Gilts and Market Swine
Weighing of Junior Fair Market Lambs
followed by Open Class Market Lambs and Market Goats
1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Dairy Steer Showmanship
followed by Dairy Feeder Showmanship
3:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show – Grand Entry
4-H Style Review (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavillion)
5:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show – Contest Classes
6:00 p.m. Weighing of Beef Feeders,
Beef Steers/Heifers followed by Dairy Steers/Dairy Feeders
Junior Fair Swine Breeding Gilt Show
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
8:00 a.m. Jackpot Market Goat Show, Open Class Goat Show
followed by Goat Carcass Contest,
Junior Fair Goat Showmanship (includes Pygmy Goats)
9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Swine Showmanship followed by Junior
Fair County Farrowed Swine Show (Swine Arena)
4-H Cloverbud Recognition (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavilion)
Junior Fair Horse Show
12:00 noon ALL Exhibits in place
5:00 p.m. Jr. Fair Beef Feeders followed by Beef Breeding, Scramble Class, Cattlemen’s Special Steer & Commercial Heifer Show –
Top 5 (Woodruff Show Arena)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Showmanship –Beef feeders
Released following show.
9:00 a.m. Fancy & Breeding Poultry Show followed by
Poultry Showmanship (Poultry Building)
11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Horse/Pony Classes
11-12:00 noon Entries for Pie Contest (Pork Council Building)
3:00 p.m. Pie Auction – Swine Show Arena
7:00 p.m. Crowning of 2020 Junior Fair Queen,
4-H Boy & Girl of the Year, FFA Boy & Girl of the Year,
MONDAY, AUGUST 10
8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show (Woodruff Show Arena)
9:00 a.m. FFA Market Gilt Show followed by Scramble Pig
Show and 4-H Market Gilts (Swine Show Arena)
Junior Fair Horse Show
1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Sheep Showmanship followed by
Junior Fair Sheep Breeding Show (Woodruff Show Arena)
5:00 p.m. Champaign County Born & Raised Market Lamb
Show (Woodruff Show Arena)
6:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Dressage Classes
Rabbit Project Presentation Contest (Rabbit Bldg)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11
(SENIOR CITIZENS & VETERANS DAY)
No charge Seniors or Veterans
8:00 a.m. Junior Fair County Born & Raised
Market Goat Show, followed by
Rate of Gain Class (Woodruff Show Arena)
9:00 a.m. FFA & 4-H Market Barrow Show
Junior Fair Rabbit Show (Rabbit Building) ship in/ship out
11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Steer Show followed by Junior
Fair Dairy Feeder Show (Woodruff Show Arena)
5:00 p.m. Junior Fair Market Lamb Show
5:30 p.m. Horse Sponsorship Auction (Horse Arena)
6:00 p.m. Local Foods Presentation
(4-H Garden Area)
6:30 p.m. Post Time – Harness Races – Buckeye Stallion Series
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
(YOUTH DAY)
5:00-7:30 a.m. All Meat Poultry Projects & Eggs to be in place
8:00 a.m. Open Class Barrow Show
Swine NOT going through sale released
Junior Fair Poultry Show – Market Show-Turkey, Egg,
Broiler, Duck (Poultry Barn)
Junior Fair Pygmy Goat Show
9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Market Goat Show followed by
Junior Fair Dairy Goats & Production Does
(Woodruff Show Arena)
Open Class – Jr. Division Horses – Halter & Performance Classes
Junior Fair Cavy (Guinea Pig) Breed Show followed
By Showmanship & Optional Projects (Rabbit/Cavy Barn)
Ship in/ship out
6:00 p.m. 4H Steer & Heifer Divisions followed by FFA Steer &
Heifer Divisions (Woodruff Show Arena)
Local Foods Presentation (4H Garden Area)
6:30 p.m. Post Time – Harness Races
11:00 p.m. All Ducks, Broilers and Turkeys
must be removed from fairgrounds
THURSDAY, AUGUST 13
8:00 a.m. Open Class Market Lamb Show
9:00 a.m. Open Class – Junior Division Horse Contest Classes
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. All projects removed from Activities Building
5:00 p.m. Poultry & Rabbit Sale, Woodruff Show Arena
6:30 p.m. Post Time –Harness Races
7:00 p.m. All Animals Released NOT going through sale.
Exhibitors must clean out pens by Friday, August 14.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
9:00 a.m. All Junior Fair Livestock Sales:
Swine followed by Market Lambs
followed by Market Steers Dairy Steers,
Dairy Feeders, Market Goats
10:00 a.m. Horses Released