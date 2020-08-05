LOOKING BACK – Merlin Woodruff and the fair

Merlin Woodruff, a legendary livestock auctioneer in Champaign County and beyond, is remembered as this year’s county fair approaches. He contributed much to this county’s fair and others. He was instrumental in starting the county fair’s livestock auction, the calf scramble and the 4-H Girl and Boy of the Year recognitions. It is difficult to visualize what the Junior Fair would look like without his contributions.

Looking at the photo of “Woody,” one can almost hear his clarion voice calling for bids, engaging buyers and drawing laughter from the crowd.

Considering the unusual circumstances of this year’s fair, it is particularly important to look back at the contributions of people like Merlin Woodruff who have made it the great event that it is.

Merlin Woodruff, shown in this 2008 photo (#A1766, Champaign County Historical Museum), was a popular livestock auctioneer in Champaign County and beyond. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_Woodruff.jpeg Merlin Woodruff, shown in this 2008 photo (#A1766, Champaign County Historical Museum), was a popular livestock auctioneer in Champaign County and beyond. Submitted photo

