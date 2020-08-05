COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, August 7

Champaign County Fair: starts today and continues through Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St. Bi-color sweet corn, tomatoes and more local products.

Most Precious Baby Contest: Aug. 7-14 contest cancelled due to closing of Merchants Building during county fair

Saturday, August 8

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Madden Road Micro Music Fest: cancelled for this year

Monday, August 10

Red Cross blood drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Tuesday, August 11

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, but not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.