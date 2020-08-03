ODA: Mail unsolicited seeds to authorities

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is urging the public not to open, plant or throw away unsolicited seeds, but rather to take one of the two following steps:

-If possible, place the materials including the seeds, original packaging material and your contact information in a resealable plastic bag and mail them to USDA-APHIS at the following address: Attn: USD -SITC; 8995 East Main Street, Building 23; Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

OR

-Place the materials including the seeds, original packaging material and your contact information in a resealable plastic bag and drop them off at your county’s OSU Extension Office (county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana) during business hours. Extension facilities may have COVID-19 specific signage detailing procedures, such as wearing a facial covering, that must be followed.

Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, contain noxious weeds, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species and noxious weeds can displace native plants and increase costs of food production. All foreign seeds shipped to the United States should have a phytosanitary certificate which guarantees the seeds meet important requirements.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.