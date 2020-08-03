Local shooting academy recognizes donors

Champaign County Shooting Academy Inc. hosted a series of dedications and recognitions to acknowledge the groups and some of the individuals who contributed to the recently-opened Community Archery Park. The park is open to the public and is located south of Urbana at 2506 S. U.S. Route 68.

Founded Oct. 3, 2017, as a non-profit charity serving the Champaign County area, the academy’s stated mission is to provide facilities to promote firearm and archery safety and marksmanship training programs focusing on youth development organizations, competitive shooting opportunities, hunter education training, access for disabled shooters and women’s programs. 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status was approved Aug. 13, 2018. For more information, contact Ken McCabe at ChampaignShootingAcademy@gmail.com, visit ChampaignShootingAcademy.org and the Facebook page: @CCSA2018

The shooting platform was dedicated in memory of local contractor Neil Yoder, who assisted in its construction. His wife, Diane Yoder, is flanked by representatives of Whitetails Unlimited, who contributed the building materials and assisted in its construction. From left are Sallie Workman, Casey Gannon, Scott Workman, Diane Yoder, Keith McNutt and Becky McNutt.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_Foto1.jpg The shooting platform was dedicated in memory of local contractor Neil Yoder, who assisted in its construction. His wife, Diane Yoder, is flanked by representatives of Whitetails Unlimited, who contributed the building materials and assisted in its construction. From left are Sallie Workman, Casey Gannon, Scott Workman, Diane Yoder, Keith McNutt and Becky McNutt. Submitted photos

Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife provided matching funds for the Community Archery Park. Jordan Phillips and Matt Neumeier are shown by the safety kiosk.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_Foto2.jpg Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife provided matching funds for the Community Archery Park. Jordan Phillips and Matt Neumeier are shown by the safety kiosk. Submitted photos

Champaign County Wildlife Officer Jeff Tipton inspects part of the 3D archery course.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_Foto3.jpg Champaign County Wildlife Officer Jeff Tipton inspects part of the 3D archery course. Submitted photos

Members of the West Central Ohio Friends of NRA provided equipment and targets for the youth group training area. Boy Scouts, 4H, National Archery in the Schools Program and other youth groups will have access to this area for their programs. From left are Todd Ziegler, Ashley Howell, Steve Dudash and Mary Dudash.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_Foto4.jpg Members of the West Central Ohio Friends of NRA provided equipment and targets for the youth group training area. Boy Scouts, 4H, National Archery in the Schools Program and other youth groups will have access to this area for their programs. From left are Todd Ziegler, Ashley Howell, Steve Dudash and Mary Dudash. Submitted photos

4H Educator Melinda Ryan worked with County Commissioners David Faulkner, Steve Hess and Bob Corbett to provide the land for the Community Archery Park. They are shown here touring the field archery course.