UPDATED: COVID-19 outbreak at Michael Farms

The Champaign Health District is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in Champaign County.

According to a statement from the CHD, the location of the outbreak is at Michael Farms in Urbana. “At this time, 33 individuals have tested positive. The Champaign Health District is working with the Ohio Department of Health to conduct testing and contact tracing to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community,” according to the statement. “Any close contacts of those who have tested positive will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days. The confirmed cases from this outbreak will be reflected in Champaign County’s daily case updates on social media, as well as on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website.”

The known spread from this outbreak appears to be limited to the workers who also reside on the premises, according to the health district officials. Customers who have visited the facility to purchase produce remain at a low risk, the health district officials said. As always, it is recommended that produce be washed before consumption.

“We are working through proper channels with local health officials to protect the safety of all of our employees as well as the public. Impacted workers are being kept separate from others, and will be remaining in their on-site residences to avoid any outside contact with the local community,” said Scott Michael, Michael Farms.

“In the four months since our first reported case of COVID-19 in Champaign County, we were at 56 cases. In the last three weeks alone, we have had 82 cases — a 146% increase. Now more than ever, we urge all Champaign County residents to please take all precautions you can to protect yourselves and others,” said Gabe Jones, MPH, Health Commissioner.

By the numbers

According to local health officials, Champaign County COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend by 34 to a total of 138 as of Monday at 2 p.m.

The county has had 10 total hospitalizations with 3 currently hospitalized. This is an increase of 1 currently hospitalized case since Friday, but no hospitalizations are connected to the outbreak at Michael Farms. Jones said there is a medical unit on site at Michael Farms from the state of Ohio, which is providing testing.

The county has suffered 1 fatality to date during the pandemic.

Presumed recovered cases are defined as confirmed cases with a symptom onset date of more than 21 days prior who are not deceased. For Champaign County, that number was 57 as of Monday.

Last week the Urbana VFW closed for deep cleaning related to a COVID-19 case. Jones said no further cases have been traced to the VFW, which was scheduled to reopen on Monday, Aug. 3.

Ohio reported 932 new cases on Monday, compared to the 21-day average of 1,291 daily cases. Ohio reported 10 additional deaths compared to the 21-day average of 23. The state reported 92 new hospitalizations compared to the 21-day average of 99. Ohio had 10 new intensive care unit admissions compared to the 21-day average of 18.

To date in total, Ohio has recorded 93,963 cases, 10,992 hospitalizations, 3,539 deaths and 69,501 presumed recoveries.

How to fight the spread

The public should take the following action to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wear a facial covering around others and in public

· Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with others who are sick

· After being tested for COVID-19, isolate until test results are received

· Maintain a 6-foot distance from other people whenever possible

· Wash hands often with soap and water

· Frequently sanitize high-touch surfaces

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

· Cover your mouth and nose in a sleeve when coughing or sneezing

For questions regarding COVID-19, call the Ohio Department of Health call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. To contact Champaign Health District, email health@champaignhd.com or call 937-653-0110.

Cases spike; 1 more hospitalized