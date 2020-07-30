COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, July 31

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

The Gloria Theatre: 4:30 – Jurassic Park; 7:30 – The Lost World (Jurassic Park 2)

Saturday, August 1

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

West Liberty Lions Summer Pancake Breakfast: 7-11 a.m., Lions Park concession stand, near main shelter house. Cost is by donation. Expanded menu includes pancake, sausage, egg casserole, beverage

The Gloria Theatre: 1:30 – Jurassic Park; 4:30 – The Lost World; 7:30 – Jurassic Park

Sunday, August 2

The Gloria Theatre: 2:30 – Jurassic Park; 5:30 – The Lost World

Monday, August 3

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. county/subdivision budget hearings LGF in county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults of all experience levels. Limited Space Call or visit to secure a space. Session will be held outside.

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m. in Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Tuesday, August 4

Urbana City Council: 6-7 p.m. Join meeting from computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/246160941 or use phone: 571-317-3122 (Access Code: 246-160-941)