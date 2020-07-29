28th year for ‘School Supplies for Kids’

The 28th annual School Supplies for Kids program is being organized by Messiah Lutheran Church and the Champaign County Kiwanis Club. Over 730 Champaign County area children were helped last year.

Due to Covid-19, the distribution will be drive-through only. No walk-ups will be allowed. The distribution will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Entry to the parking lot will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Updated information will be available on the Facebook pages of Messiah Lutheran Church and the Kiwanis Club.

Financial donations can be mailed to the church, 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana 43078, with “School Supplies” in the memo line. The church secretary can be reached at 937-653-4110 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to answer questions.

Submitted by the Messiah Lutheran Church.

