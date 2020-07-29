COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, July 30

East Fork Buck Creek Conservancy District: 5:30 p.m., Union Township Hall, 3018 Harper Road, Mechanicsburg

Friday, July 31

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

The Gloria Theatre: 4:30 – Jurassic Park; 7:30 – The Lost World (Jurassic Park 2)

Saturday, August 1

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

West Liberty Lions Summer Pancake Breakfast: 7-11 a.m., Lions Park concession stand, near main shelter house. Cost is by donation. Expanded menu includes pancake, sausage, egg casserole, beverage

The Gloria Theatre: 1:30 – Jurassic Park; 4:30 – The Lost World; 7:30 – Jurassic Park

Sunday, August 2

The Gloria Theatre: 2:30 – Jurassic Park; 5:30 – The Lost World

Monday, August 3

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. county/subdivision budget hearings LGF in county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults of all experience levels. Limited Space Call or visit to secure a space. Session will be held outside.

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m. in Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Tuesday, August 4

Urbana City Council: 6-7 p.m. Join meeting from computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/246160941 or use phone: 571-317-3122 (Access Code: 246-160-941)

Wednesday, August 5

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. For appointment: 937-461-3220.

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 1 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building, to discuss establishment of Entry Level Patrol Officer Eligibility and Certified List; request to extend Police Sergeant Certified Eligibility List

Friday, August 7

Champaign County Fair: starts today and continues through Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 8

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Madden Road Micro Music Fest: cancelled for this year

Monday, August 10

Red Cross blood drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Tuesday, August 11

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, but not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

Wednesday, August 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., 4-H Activity Building, county fairgrounds (during county fair)

Thursday, August 13

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or in-good-condition Legos or money to buy them appreciated. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., 4-H Activity Building, county fairgrounds (during county fair)

Friday, August 14

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 15

MERFI (Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In): at Grimes Field cancelled for this year

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

West Liberty Lions Club Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park. Carryout only. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for kids. All proceeds benefit local Lions Club projects.

School Supplies Distribution Day: 9 a.m.-noon (parking lot entry starts 8:30 a.m.), Messiah Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave. Drive-thru only; no walk-ups. Updates on Facebook pages of church and Kiwanis Club of Champaign County.

Sunday, August 16

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Monday, August 17

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults of all experience levels. Limited Space Call or visit to secure a space. Session will be held outside.

Thursday, August 20

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Program will be outside. Registration required.