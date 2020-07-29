Avoid pesky mosquitoes with these tips

The Champaign Health District is working with residents to prevent and control the mosquito population.

The Health District notes that mosquitoes can live and bite indoors and out, day and night, and offers the following tips to help stay free of the pest:

• Wear repellent when outdoors. Use products with active ingredients that are safe and effective.

• Always follow the product label instructions.

• Do not spray repellent on skin under clothing.

• If using sunscreen, put sunscreen on first and insect repellent second.

• It is safe for pregnant and nursing women to use EPA-approved repellents if applied according to package label instructions.

• Wear light-colored clothing, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

• Stay in places with air conditioning and window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

• Take steps to control mosquitoes inside and outside your home.

• Reapply insect repellent as directed.

For more info, call the Health District at 937-484-1606 or visit the website, www.champaignhd.com

Submitted by the Champaign Health District.

