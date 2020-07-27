COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, July 28

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting (replacing the cancelled July 21 regular meeting)

St. Paris Village Council Emergency Meeting: 7:30 p.m. Topic has not been announced.

Thursday, July 30

East Fork Buck Creek Conservancy District: 5:30 p.m., Union Township Hall, 3018 Harper Road, Mechanicsburg

Friday, July 31

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 1

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Monday, August 3

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. county/subdivision budget hearings LGF in county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults of all experience levels. Limited Space Call or visit to secure a space. Session will be held outside.

Wednesday, August 5

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. For appointment: 937-461-3220.

Friday, August 7

Champaign County Fair: starts today and continues through Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 8

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Madden Road Micro Music Fest: cancelled for this year

Tuesday, August 11

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, but not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

Thursday, August 13

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or in-good-condition Legos or money to buy them appreciated. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Friday, August 14

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 15

MERFI (Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In): at Grimes Field cancelled for this year

Sunday, August 16

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Monday, August 17

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults of all experience levels. Limited Space Call or visit to secure a space. Session will be held outside.

Thursday, August 20

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Program will be outside. Registration required.

Friday, August 21

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Sunday, August 23

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Tuesday, August 25

Trivia: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required. Test your knowledge on Summer Olympics.