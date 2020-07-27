COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Tuesday, July 28
West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting (replacing the cancelled July 21 regular meeting)
St. Paris Village Council Emergency Meeting: 7:30 p.m. Topic has not been announced.
Thursday, July 30
East Fork Buck Creek Conservancy District: 5:30 p.m., Union Township Hall, 3018 Harper Road, Mechanicsburg
Friday, July 31
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, August 1
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
Monday, August 3
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. county/subdivision budget hearings LGF in county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults of all experience levels. Limited Space Call or visit to secure a space. Session will be held outside.
Wednesday, August 5
Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. For appointment: 937-461-3220.
Friday, August 7
Champaign County Fair: starts today and continues through Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, August 8
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
Madden Road Micro Music Fest: cancelled for this year
Tuesday, August 11
Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, but not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.
Thursday, August 13
Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or in-good-condition Legos or money to buy them appreciated. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
Friday, August 14
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, August 15
MERFI (Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In): at Grimes Field cancelled for this year
Sunday, August 16
Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns
Monday, August 17
Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults of all experience levels. Limited Space Call or visit to secure a space. Session will be held outside.
Thursday, August 20
Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Program will be outside. Registration required.
Friday, August 21
Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Sunday, August 23
Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns
Tuesday, August 25
Trivia: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required. Test your knowledge on Summer Olympics.