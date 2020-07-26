Track work to close part of North Main

Work to replace the rubber panel crossing with a timber crossing along railroad track crossing North Main Street will close part of that Urbana street starting Monday, July 27, according to Louis Agresta, secretary treasurer of the West Central Ohio Port Authority, which owns railroad infrastructure in the city.

Agresta said the road is expected to reopen on Friday, July 31.

While North Main is closed, the suggested detour for local drivers heading south is east on Dellinger Road, south on East Lawn Avenue and west on U.S. Route 36. The reverse route is recommended for northbound drivers.

The southbound truck detour is west on state Route 296, south on West state Route 29 and east on U.S. Route 36. The reverse detour is recommended for northbound truckers.

“We understand the project will be inconvenient while the roadway is closed,” Agresta said. “We are confident that everyone will be pleased with the smooth surface once the project is complete.”

The railroad tracks on North Main Street in Urbana near Boyce Street will be closed from July 27-31. The suggested local detour is (from north to south) Dellinger Road to East Lawn Avenue to East U.S. Route 36. Those traveling north can use this detour in reverse. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/07/web1_railroad.jpg The railroad tracks on North Main Street in Urbana near Boyce Street will be closed from July 27-31. The suggested local detour is (from north to south) Dellinger Road to East Lawn Avenue to East U.S. Route 36. Those traveling north can use this detour in reverse. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen This graphic shows the suggested detour for local traffic during the July 27-31 railroad track rehab that will close a part of North Main Street. The suggested local detour is (from north to south) Dellinger Road to East Lawn Avenue to East U.S. Route 36. Those traveling north can use this detour in reverse. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/07/web1_local-detour.jpg This graphic shows the suggested detour for local traffic during the July 27-31 railroad track rehab that will close a part of North Main Street. The suggested local detour is (from north to south) Dellinger Road to East Lawn Avenue to East U.S. Route 36. Those traveling north can use this detour in reverse. Submitted graphic