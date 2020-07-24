Work on Main St. railroad track starts Monday

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that starting Monday, North Main Street in Urbana, between Boyce and Fyffe streets, will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. so the rubber panel crossing along the railroad track can be replaced with a timber crossing.

The work is scheduled from Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 30.

The suggested detour for local drivers heading south is east on Dellinger Road, south on East Lawn Avenue and west on U.S. Route 36. The reverse route is recommended for northbound drivers.

The southbound truck detour is west on state Route 296, south on West state Route 29 and east on U.S. Route 36. The reverse detour is recommended for northbound truckers.