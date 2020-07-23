Hi-Point board approves Flexible Learning Plan

BELLEFONTAINE – The Ohio Hi-Point Board of Education unanimously approved a Flexible Learning Plan for the 2020-21 school year during Wednesday’s regular meeting. The plan is a blend of face-to-face and independent/remote learning. The goal is to safely maximize hands-on learning in technical labs while engaging in a flipped classroom environment for academics.

“The Flexible Learning Plan focuses on that college-like atmosphere,” said Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith. “Students will focus on their career ‘major’ and complete their core academics for graduation while on campus. On their independent/remote learning days, our students will continue to learn and be supported as teachers introduce new concepts, lectures or assignments in preparation for the days when students are on campus. We feel this is the most proactive and consistent educational option for students from 14 partner schools in five counties.”

Ohio Hi-Point’s construction project continues, with the board approving the design development phase submission and estimate by Freytag & Associates Inc. and Thomas & Marker Construction. The estimate for the project is approximately $31.5 million. The next step is to review construction drawings. Construction is expected to start in October, with renovations starting on the high school in January 2021.

In other action, the board approved a 2.5% salary increase for the superintendent.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

