COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, July 24

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

The Gloria Theatre: 4:30 – Hotel Transylvania; 7:30 – Jumanji: The Next Level

Saturday, July 25

The Gloria Theatre: 1:30 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; 4:30 – Jumanji: The Next Level; 7:30 – Hotel Transylvania

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Sunday, July 26

The Gloria Theatre: 2:30 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; 5:30 – Jumanji: The Next Level

Tuesday, July 28

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting (replacing the cancelled July 21 regular meeting)

Thursday, July 30

East Fork Buck Creek Conservancy District: 5:30 p.m., Union Township Hall, 3018 Harper Road, Mechanicsburg

Friday, July 31

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 1

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Monday, August 3

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. county/subdivision budget hearings LGF in county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wednesday, August 5

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. For appointment: 937-461-3220.

Friday, August 7

Champaign County Fair: starts today and continues through Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 8

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Madden Road Micro Music Fest: cancelled for this year

Friday, August 14

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 15

MERFI (Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In): at Grimes Field cancelled for this year

Sunday, August 16

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Monday, August 17

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, August 21

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.