PETS OF THE WEEK

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dogs)

Meet Spike and Brailey, two senior Miniature Pinschers looking for forever homes. They are ages 14 and 15 years old. They were taken to the Animal Welfare League after their owner died. They were loved unconditionally. Spike is blind, but walks around well. Brailey loves attention from you once she gets to know you. They are good with other dogs. These two sweeties were previously spayed/neutered. Brailey and Spike are microchipped, dewormed and current on vaccinations and preventions.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline)

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet June, a beautiful one-year-old black and white spayed female, very friendly and sweet as can be! You’ll find her in the cattery room at PAWS Animal Shelter. Come visit her today, she’s waiting for her fur-ever family to find her.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Sweet June is one year old and waiting to be adopted at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/07/web1_PawsCat-2.jpg Sweet June is one year old and waiting to be adopted at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/07/web1_League_Dog.jpeg

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.