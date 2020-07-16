Weaver wins Dunham Memorial Scholarship

When Deb Dunham, RN, a well-known, influential community member, friend, and dedicated nurse, passed away unexpectedly in July 2018, her friends and colleagues wanted to do something to remember her. Working together with the Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties, they established the Deb Dunham Memorial Scholarship in 2019.

The scholarship recognizes Dunham’s tireless commitment to wellness in the communities of Champaign County, along with her focus on holistic pediatric care. She was instrumental in developing Mercy Health — Urbana Hospital Family Medicine and Pediatrics, located at 204 Patrick Ave.

Savannah Weaver of Urbana is the winner of the first annual $1,000 Deb Dunham Memorial Scholarship. A well-rounded graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School, she plans to attend Wright State University as a nursing major. She was inspired to pursue a career in nursing by her school nurse, who selflessly rushed to the aid of a student wounded in a school shooting.

“Savannah’s interest in nursing and her desire to support childhood behavioral health were both very important to Deb. We’re excited to award her the Deb Dunham scholarship,” said Jene Bramel, MD, who practices from Urbana Hospital Family Medicine and Pediatrics.

The Deb Dunham Memorial Scholarship is available to Champaign County students who are active in one or more community service/extra-curricular activities and are graduating from a Champaign County school. Applicants are required to submit their most recent transcript copy, two letters of recommendation and a brief narrative stating their academic and career goals and how they plan to share their gifts of time and talent in the future.

