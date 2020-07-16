COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Friday, July 17
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
The Gloria Theatre: 1:30 – Beauty & The Beast; 4:30 – Ironman; 7:30 – Bohemian Rhapsody
Saturday, July 18
Art Affair on the Square: Monument Square District event in downtown Urbana postponed until Saturday, Sept. 12, due to COVID-19
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
The Gloria Theatre: 1:30 – Ironman; 4:30 – Beauty & the Beast; 7:30 – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sunday, July 19
The Gloria Theatre: 1:30 – Bohemian Rhapsody; 4:30 – Ironman; 7:30 – Beauty & the Beast
Monday, July 20
Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. 1st & 3rd Monday, Urbana Twp. Building (today returning to this regular schedule)
Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 3-7 p.m., Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 N. Main St.
Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting via Facebook Live – https://www.facebook.com/grahamlocalschools
Tuesday, July 21
Urbana School Board: 6 p.m. special meeting at high school, 500A Washington Ave. Among agenda items are district’s re-start plan, policy adoption, appropriations. An executive session will be held to consider employment and/or compensation of an employee.
Friday, July 24
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Thursday, July 30
East Fork Buck Creek Conservancy District: 5:30 p.m., Union Township Hall, 3018 Harper Road, Mechanicsburg
Friday, July 31
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, August 1
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
Monday, August 3
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. county/subdivision budget hearings LGF in county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Wednesday, August 5
Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. For appointment: 937-461-3220.
Friday, August 7
Champaign County Fair: starts today and continues through Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, August 8
Madden Road Micro Music Fest: cancelled for this year
Friday, August 14
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, August 15
MERFI (Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In): at Grimes Field cancelled for this year
Sunday, August 16
Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns