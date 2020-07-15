Champaign County Engineer attends White House event

WASHINGTON – National Association of County Engineers (NACE) Northeast Region Vice-President and Champaign County, Ohio Engineer Stephen McCall participated in a White House address where President Donald J. Trump highlighted the regulatory actions taken to expedite infrastructure projects at an event entitled Rollback of Regulations Helping All Americans.

“Local infrastructure is the backbone of our national infrastructure network,” said McCall. “NACE supports the Administration’s efforts to improve the federal review process for infrastructure projects. Time equals money, and when it comes to our local roads and bridges, we cannot afford to wait for Washington red-tape to clear before addressing our infrastructure needs.”

NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 64th year, representing over 3,000 county road officials and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., local roads account for about 75% of highways and roads, or 2.93 million miles. Counties manage 1.74 million miles of those roads. Counties also own 231,000 bridges and operate one-third of the nation’s transit systems.

Champaign County Engineer Stephen McCall is in his 30th year of service with Champaign County, and first elected as County Engineer in 2012. Stephen has served on many County Engineers Association of Ohio committees, including the Ways and Means, Public and Local Support, Legislative and CEAO Handbook Co-Chair committees. In 2015, McCall served as President of the Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio. Locally he has served as the president of the Logan-Union-Champaign Planning Commission.

Stephen McCall

