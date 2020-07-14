COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, July 15

Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Board: special meeting cancelled

Friday, July 17

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, July 18

Art Affair on the Square: Monument Square District event in downtown Urbana postponed until Saturday, Sept. 12, due to COVID-19

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Monday, July 20

Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. 1st & 3rd Monday, Urbana Twp. Building (today returning to this regular schedule)

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 3-7 p.m., Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 N. Main St.

Tuesday, July 21

Urbana School Board: 6 p.m. special meeting at high school, 500A Washington Ave. Among agenda items are district’s re-start plan, policy adoption, appropriations. An executive session will be held to consider employment and/or compensation of an employee.

Friday, July 24

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Thursday, July 30

East Fork Buck Creek Conservancy District: 5:30 p.m., Union Township Hall, 3018 Harper Road, Mechanicsburg

Friday, July 31

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 1

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Monday, August 3

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. county/subdivision budget hearings LGF in county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wednesday, August 5

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. For appointment: 937-461-3220.

Friday, August 7

Champaign County Fair: starts today and continues through Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 8

Madden Road Micro Music Fest: cancelled for this year

Friday, August 14

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.