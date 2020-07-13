West Liberty recognizes splash pad committee

On Monday, this plaque was presented to the Spray N Play Splash Pad Committee by the village of West Liberty. The committee celebrated opening day of the splash pad at Lions Park on June 10. Committee members are Sherry Barger, Jayne Griffith, Becky Barger, Bretnie Meister, Jen Wilcoxon, Cindee Boyd, Nicki Kimball, Crystal Burgel, Charlotte Fout, Angie Garrett and Nate Boyd. To keep up with splash pad info, join the Facebook group Spray N Play West Liberty.

