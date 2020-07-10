Local libraries participate in area-wide read

The St. Paris Public Library and the Champaign County Library will be among participating libraries, universities and partner organizations bringing people together to study a Dayton Literary Peace Prize winning book for nonfiction: “Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist” by Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Eli Saslow.

“This book tells the story of Derek Black, a man born into a culture and practice of white nationalism, who was forever changed by the relationships he formed during his college experience, including with an Orthodox Jew who invited him to attend weekly Shabbat dinners,” says Drew Wichterman, program coordinator and Adult Services Librarian at the Tipp City Public Library, in a news release. “It’s a book that shines a light on America’s divided nature and shows us all how to better understand one another.”

The goal in selecting this book for a community-wide read and panel discussion is to allow that “through reading and discussion of this title, the partner organizations will explore the power of relationships, broader understanding, and embracing differences to make a difference in our minds and in our world,” according to Wichterman.

A panel discussion will be filmed and shared through the partner organizations social media channels and websites. A live stream of the panel also may be viewed 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, on Facebook by visiting @OBMC2020. The panel will include:

-Faheem Curtis-Khidr, History Professor, Sinclair Community College

-Marc DeWitt, Coordinator, African American Male Initiative, Sinclair Community College

-Furaha Henry-Jones, English Professor, Sinclair Community College

-Lynette Jones, Professor in the Department of English Language and Literatures, Wright State University

-Tiffany Taylor Smith, Executive Director for Inclusive Excellence Education, University of Dayton

Vick Mickunas, of WYSO’s Book Nook, will lead the panel discussion. Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1,500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians and celebrities.

Books at participating libraries

Copies of the book will be available in print and digital formats at the participating libraries and some partner organizations. For more information on this program, visit their websites and social media channels.

Partner organizations include One Book, Many Communities, Dayton Literary Peace Prize, WYSO, Sinclair Community College, Wright State University and the University of Dayton.

Participating libraries include Arcanum Public Library, Bradford Public Library, Brown Memorial Public Library, Cardington-Lincoln Public Library, Champaign County Library, Clark County Public Library, J. R. Clark Public Library, Edison State Community College, Greenville Public Library, Marvin Memorial Library, Milton-Union Public Library, New Carlisle Public Library, New Madison Public Library, Piqua Public Library, Selover Public Library, St. Paris Public Library, Tipp City Public Library, Tri-County North School District, Troy-Miami County Public Library, Worch Memorial Public Library and Wornstaff Memorial Public Library.

‘Rising out of Hatred’ to be focus of panel discussion

Submitted story

Submitted by the St. Paris Public Library.

