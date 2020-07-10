Have family fun in Champaign County

Beat the boredom on Champaign County’s Family Fun Trail with family-friendly activities that will please kids of all ages!

Your family vacations have undoubtedly taken a hit due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but families benefit from exploring, even if it’s in your own backyard. Champaign County is full of hidden gems and so much to discover. Whether you want to let the kids run off pent up energy, provide educational opportunities, or need a place to cool off, you can easily plan a fun-filled day or weekend on our Family Fun Trail.

Start your morning at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, the largest indoor hatchery in Ohio. Get up close and personal with rare, endangered fish at the Sturgeon Petting Zoo and watch the trout jump for joy and splash in excitement as you hand feed them in the Trout Feeding Frenzy.

Admission is free but you don’t want to miss out on the gift shop featuring local items.

Travel a few miles down on US 68 to Grimes Field Municipal Airport. Kids love watching small aircraft fly in on a sunny day on the patio at the Airport Cafe, famous for their homemade pies.

The airport is also home to three free museums (Champaign Aviation Museum, Grimes Flying Lab Museum and Mid America Flight Museum) bringing aviation history to life! Check individual locations for hours of operation.

Run off some energy at Melvin Miller Park with outdoor recreation including but not limited to playgrounds, skate park, RC track, fishing pond, dog park, walking trails and bike path. Try a round of Disc Golf at Urbana Hilltop Disc Golf Course. This top rated course features a variety of open and wooded holes with some elevation changes.

Head to Downtown Urbana for a treat! Carmazzi’s has been a local favorite for kids of all ages for over 120 years! This is THE place in Champaign County to satisfy your sweet tooth serving just about any kind of candy you can imagine. Don’t forget to join Johnny’s Candy Club!

By now, you probably need a place to cool off. Urbana’s Gloria Theatre has a rich history that began more than 113 years ago near the beginning of the twentieth century. Today, GrandWorks is renovating and transforming this community treasure into a modern entertainment venue for movies and live theater. Catch a show or family friendly movie!

End your adventure at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, considered by many to be Ohio’s premiere natural area. It ranks the highest of any site in the state on the Ohio Floristic Diversity Index for its great diversity of plants. The boardwalk is accessible Wednesday-Sunday, 9 AM to 5 PM.

Thinking of making this an overnight trip? The Cobblestone Hotel-Urbana is offering special rates for those participating in the Family Fun Trail. Call the hotel directly and ask for the Family Fun Trail Rate.

By Sara Neer

Sara Neer is the executive director of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

