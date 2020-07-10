PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Tantum, a 3-year-old neutered male with crystal blue eyes. A Flame Point Siamese mix sweet as he is handsome, he’s a friendly cat who will do well in just about any home.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Meet Dickson, a little 8-week-old kitten ready for a forever home. She is a sweetheart. Dickson loves other kittens and is litter box trained. She loves running around with the others, but also loves attention from humans. Dickson is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV-FIV negative, current on prevention and vaccinations.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline)

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Spike, a 9-year-old Mini Pinscher who is an owner surrender due to the owner’s health. Spike is a laid back dog who loves to just snuggle on the couch. He seems fine with the other dogs. We would recommend no small children. He is house-broken. Spike is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on vaccinations and preventions.( See adoption process above)

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

