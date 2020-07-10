COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, July 11

Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: in downtown Mechanicsburg postponed tentatively to Oct. 3 due to coronavirus concerns

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

The Gloria Theatre: 1:30 – Forrest Gump; 4:30 – Raiders of the Lost Ark; 7:30 – Grease

Sunday, July 12

The Gloria Theatre: 1:00 – The Ten Commandments; 5:30 – The Ten Commandments

Monday, July 13

Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

Tuesday, July 14

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wednesday, July 15

Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Board: 7 p.m. special board meeting, Room 102A, to consider building design drawings and discuss reopening plan

Friday, July 17

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, July 18

Art Affair on the Square: Monument Square District event in downtown Urbana postponed until Saturday, Sept. 12, due to COVID-19

Monday, July 20

Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. 1st & 3rd Monday, Urbana Twp. Building (today returning to this regular schedule)

Tuesday, July 21

Urbana City Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting at the high school, 500A Washington Ave. Agenda includes personnel matters, depletion of materials, policy adoption, temporary appropriations, student handbook.

Friday, July 24

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Friday, July 31

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Monday, August 3

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. county/subdivision budget hearings LGF in county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Friday, August 7

Champaign County Fair: starts today and continues through Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 8

Madden Road Music Fest: 2-11 p.m., Madden Road, Mutual