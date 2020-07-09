Posted on by

EPA: Water can be turned off due to non-payment


On March 31, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued an order stating that no public water system customers were to be disconnected from their water service for reasons of non-payment.

The city of Urbana complied with the order.

Since the state lifted the stay-at-home order, re-opened businesses, restaurants, retail stores and other establishments, the Ohio EPA lifted this order and communities are now permitted to disconnect water services for non-payment.

Effective July 10, the city will reinstate the process of disconnecting water service for non-payment.

Utility accounts with past due balances on July 21 will be subject to disconnection in August.

Contact the Utility Billing Office at 937-652-4315 with any questions concerning the status of your account.

