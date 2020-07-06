Roundabout redo nearly finished

On Wednesday, July 8, RB Jergens Contractors Inc. and its subcontractors will remobilize to downtown Urbana to work toward completion of work items on the Monument Square Roundabout Improvement Project (U.S. Route 36 and U.S. Route 68 Intersection Improvement Project). Remaining work items are repairs to the asphalt on Scioto Street and North Main Street and within the center circle of Monument Square; permanent striping of roadway markings, parking lines and crosswalks; manhole adjustment; and water valve adjustment.

To facilitate this work, the contractor will post no-parking signage within the planned work areas in advance of each respective work phase. In addition to parking restrictions to allow for the work to be completed, daytime road closures may be required during the paving operations. A local detour will be in place during these daytime road closures.

Submitted story

Information from the city of Urbana.

Information from the city of Urbana.