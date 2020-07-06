St. Paris library reopens

ST. PARIS – The St. Paris Public Library opened its doors to the public Monday, after being closed weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. Library officials say the safest option for patrons is to continue using the pickup service, but for those who choose to visit the library, the following changes are in place:

-Make visits swift. Only 10 patrons are permitted in the library at a time. It is recommended that patrons call prior to visiting to get an idea of the current capacity.

-Faxing, copying, printing and scanning are available. Correct change is required – no change can be given.

-Delivery is an option for homebound and at-risk patrons. Call to request items and schedule delivery.

-All patrons must use provided hand sanitizer before entering.

-Masks are not mandatory, but strongly encouraged.

-All patrons under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

-All returning library materials must be deposited in the return bin in the hallway or through the outside slots.

-Library materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being cleaned then checked in.

-Computer usage limit is 30 minutes. Computers will be spaced out with three available at a time.

-Programming will be available virtually on the library’s Facebook page.

-Meeting room will be unavailable.

-Coffee bar, water fountains and Early Literacy Center will be unavailable.

-Restrooms will be locked and only available for emergencies. Please plan your trip accordingly.

-Food, drinks and gum are prohibited.

-Book sale items are allowed to be purchased. Correct change is required – no change can be given.

Guidelines are fluid and will be changed as more information is announced by the state or local health professionals. For more information, call the library at 937-663-4349.

Submitted by the St. Paris Public Library.

