COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, July 7

Urbana City Council: 6-7:30 p.m. online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/738648405 or phone in at 1-312-757-3121 (Access Code: 738-648-405)

Thursday, July 9

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular board meeting in the board office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 5 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building (note time change)

Friday, July 10

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, July 11

Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: in downtown Mechanicsburg postponed tentatively to Oct. 3 due to coronavirus concerns

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Tuesday, July 14

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Friday, July 17

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, July 18

Art Affair on the Square: Monument Square District event in downtown Urbana postponed until Saturday, Sept. 12, due to COVID-19

Friday, July 24

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Friday, July 31

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Monday, August 3

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. county/subdivision budget hearings LGF in county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana