PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Atley, a 3-year-old Pointer Mix who came to us from a shelter in Kentucky. He is a very friendly boy and very gentle. He just wants someone to love him and give him a forever home. He is great with other dogs and he walks great on a leash. Atley has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Spike, a 9-year-old Mini Pinscher who is an owner surrender due to the owner’s health. Spike is a laid back dog who seems OK with the other dogs. He is housebroken. Spike is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on vaccinations and preventions.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline)

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cats)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League has many adorable kittens, unique in their own little ways. They are playful, loving and friendly. All of CCAWL kittens are litter-trained. These kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV-FIV Negative, current on all age appropriate vaccinations and prevention.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Mimi is a beautiful 4-year-old black and white female who is friendly and gets along with other cats. She’s a big girl who loves to play like a little kitten and get her back scratched! She’s up to date on vaccinations and has been spayed and has a signature “left ear tip” that just adds to her character.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-9233 or stop by PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Upcoming Event: 3rd annual Kitten Shower – Saturday, June 27, noon-3 p.m. We will be outside for this event and will be offering raffle tickets. Get a free raffle ticket for a donation. Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Suggested items to donate are KRM (kitten milk replacer), canned Fancy Feast Kitten Food (chicken/turkey), Gerber baby food (chicken), Hills Science Diet Kitten (chicken) Dry Food, Purina Kitten Chow (yellow bag), litter and of course monetary donations are always welcome

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

