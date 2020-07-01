Library still offering pickup service, short visits

The Champaign County Library is open normal hours of operation with limited building access at both the Urbana and North Lewisburg locations to provide Express Library Service, or library visits designed to be 30 minutes or less.

The Main Library in Urbana is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Imagine Lab is available by appointment only 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; and 3-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The North Lewisburg branch is open 4-8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The first hour of each business day is reserved for at-risk patrons at both libraries.

Pick-up service

Patrons are encouraged to continue to take advantage of the pick-up service, using the following guidelines:

-Place holds online or call the library for assistance.

-Staff will contact you when items are available for pick-up.

-Let staff know where you will be picking up your items.

Main Library pick-up times are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to one hour before closing.

North Lewisburg Branch pick-up times are Monday-Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

At the Main Library, go to the drive-up window on the west side of the building and call 937-653-3811.

At the North Lewisburg branch, park in one of the marked spaces and call 937-747-3043.

Star Wars Trivia

Star Wars Trivia for Teens & Adults will be held Monday, July 20, at 7 p.m. Registration is required. Information on how to access the Zoom meeting will be emailed a few days prior to the program.

Quarantined returns

Items returned in the book drop will be held in quarantine at least 72 hours and will not be checked in until after that time. If you check your account online, items will appear on your account until they are able to be checked in.

For more information, including info about the summer reading program and other programs, call the library or visit champaigncountylibrary.org

Submitted story

