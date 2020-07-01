Local Meals-on-Wheels volunteers sought

COLUMBUS – LifeCare Alliance, the Midwest’s leading provider of Meals-on-Wheels, is recruiting individuals, companies, social clubs and schools to deliver meals during the lunch hour to older adults and homebound individuals who are medically challenged and living with a disability in Champaign County. The agency will continue to serve qualifying clients, but seeks volunteers to help.

Hot lunches are delivered five days a week, and routes need to be filled immediately. Volunteers may adopt a route one day a week, one day a month or any amount in between. Any level of participation will save the agency the cost of a paid driver.

For many clients, the Meals-on-Wheels delivery person is the only contact that they encounter all day.

Anyone who knows someone who needs Meals-on-Wheels can contact the customer service department at 614-278-3130.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, call 614-444-MEAL (6325) or visit www.lifecarealliance.org.

