COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Thursday, July 2
Tri-county Regional Jail Commission: 2 p.m. meeting via WebEx
Friday, July 3
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
The Gloria Theatre: 1:30 – Superman (the original 1978 version); 4:30 – Aquaman; 7:30 – Wonder Woman
Saturday, July 4
Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show: CANCELLED at Skelley Lumber in Urbana
Fireworks at Grimes Field: annual event sponsored by Urbana Rotary Club is back on the schedule. Rotarians say fireworks at dusk will be the only activity at the airport this day.
The Gloria Theatre: 1:30 – Lego Batman; 4:30 – Wonder Woman; 7:30 – Aquaman
Sunday, July 5
The Gloria Theatre: 2:30 – Superman; 5:30 – Wonder Woman
Monday, July 6
Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special meeting via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/grahamlocalschools to consider renewal of one-mill PI levy. May be executive session, action.
The Gloria Theatre: 2:30 – Lego Batman; 5:30 – Aquaman
Thursday, July 9
Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular board meeting in the board office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Friday, July 10
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, July 11
Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: in downtown Mechanicsburg postponed tentatively to Oct. 3 due to coronavirus concerns
Tuesday, July 14
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Friday, July 17
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, July 18
Art Affair on the Square: Monument Square District event in downtown Urbana postponed until Saturday, Sept. 12, due to COVID-19
Friday, July 24
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.