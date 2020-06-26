PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Stewart, a 3-year-old Lab found as a stray here in Champaign County. His stray hold is up and he is now searching for his forever home. Stewart is a very friendly boy! He loves to play and just be with people. He also gets along great with other dogs. He loves going for walks and he is great on a leash. Stewart does have a little bit of separation anxiety and we think that he would do best in a home with another dog to keep him company. Stewart has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150. Come out and meet this sweet boy!

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cats)

We have 5 little kittens looking for forever homes. They are very sweet, loving and playful kitties. All have been litter-trained. All of CCAWL kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV-FIV negative, current on vaccinations and prevention.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline)

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Lady is a 7-year-old Shepherd Mix, who came from another shelter as an owner surrender through no fault of hers. Lady is a beautiful, smart and outgoing girl, good with other dogs and kids. Lady is house-broken. She is spayed, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, microchipped and current on vaccinations and preventions. (note application info above)

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Anna is a beautiful, sweet 5-year-old female kitty who just wants to be loved. She likes sitting on your lap and to be petted. Anna appears to be a Siamese mix with her pretty blue eyes and white tippy toes. Anna has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. Come meet her today.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-9233 or stop by PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Upcoming Event: 3rd annual Kitten Shower – Saturday, June 27, noon-3 p.m. We will be outside for this event and will be offering raffle tickets. Get a free raffle ticket for a donation. Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Suggested items to donate are KRM (kitten milk replacer), canned Fancy Feast Kitten Food (chicken/turkey), Gerber baby food (chicken), Hills Science Diet Kitten (chicken) Dry Food, Purina Kitten Chow (yellow bag), litter and of course monetary donations are always welcome

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

