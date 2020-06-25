Balloon Fest canceled

The Champaign County Balloon Fest, scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12, has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. The Balloon Federation of America recommended that balloons not fly since they encourage social gathering.

According to the publicity chair for the Champaign County festival, Sandy Gonzalez, many pilots have decided not to fly this year as there are few events and the costs for annual inspection fees and insurance can run up to $2,000.

The local committee had been planning an event with the option of canceling if the COVID-19 situation worsened by Aug. 1. A festival is scheduled for Sept. 10-11, 2021.

In this file photo from the 2019 Champaign County Balloon Fest, pilots line up their balloons for a glow event. The festival will not occur this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns, but is scheduled to return in 2021. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_glow-burn.jpg In this file photo from the 2019 Champaign County Balloon Fest, pilots line up their balloons for a glow event. The festival will not occur this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns, but is scheduled to return in 2021. Andrew Grimm | Andrew Grimm Photography