That’s going to leave a mark

West Liberty Ball Association/Farm league youth baseball action is the place to see live sports this summer. In photo, catcher Carter Pratt of the WL2 Fathom Realty team takes the brunt of a foul tip. Fathom won 14-11 over WL3 Krabill Construction in the game. Youth sports started off the season under pandemic concerns, but local teams are now taking a swing at summer normalcy.
West Liberty Ball Association/Farm league youth baseball action is the place to see live sports this summer. In photo, catcher Carter Pratt of the WL2 Fathom Realty team takes the brunt of a foul tip. Fathom won 14-11 over WL3 Krabill Construction in the game. Youth sports started off the season under pandemic concerns, but local teams are now taking a swing at summer normalcy.