Local attorney flees deputies, crashes car

Ryan S. Reed, 39, of Urbana, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on Monday following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash south of Urbana. As of Tuesday, he was in the Tri-County Regional Jail on charges of inducing panic, domestic violence, menacing, driving under the influence, and fleeing and eluding.

According to a police report, Urbana police officers were dispatched to 214 Scioto St. on Monday around 12:20 p.m. in reference to Reed reportedly threatening to go to that residence to harm a former girlfriend. Betty Reed, Ryan’s mother, had called his therapist, Daryl Henthorn, and informed him that Reed had just left her residence in Washington Court House with a knife and had told her he was headed to his home in Urbana. After speaking with Betty, Henthorn contacted the Urbana Police Division. Ryan Reed was free on bond and under ankle bracelet monitoring at his mother’s home in Washington Court House prior to Monday’s incidents.

Reed’s former live-in girlfriend, whom the Urbana Daily Citizen is not naming in order to protect her identity, was not at the residence and her vehicles were not parked at the residence when officers arrived. One of the officers contacted Tri-County Regional Jail in an attempt to track Reed’s ankle monitor. Tri-County was able to see that Reed had left Washington Court House.

Henthorn called police a second time to inform them he had spoken to Reed over the phone. Reed told Henthorn he had taken a knife from the residence and was on his way to Urbana to kill the ex-girlfriend. An updated location had then been received from Tri-County Regional Jail on Ryan’s ankle monitor. He appeared to have stopped at County Line Road and Springfield Urbana Pike. Officers went to the city limits of Urbana on state Route 54 and South U.S. Route 68 to wait for Reed to enter the city. Reed was then involved in a pursuit with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and did not enter into the city.

Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin said Reed was arrested after crashing a purple Dodge Charger on Woodburn Road west of U.S. Route 68. Court records indicate that the car’s licence plate was NTGUILTY2. This is the third time that Reed, an attorney who recently had his state license to practice law suspended, had been in jail since May.

Criminal history

A grand jury indicted Reed earlier this month on two counts of burglary, four counts of violating a protection order, one count of driving under the influence, one count of domestic violence and one count of assault. On May 14, Reed allegedly entered the ex-girlfriend’s home on Scioto Street around 7:30 p.m. She told police that Reed, whom she had a protection order against, appeared to be heavily intoxicated. The burglary charges and two of the protection order charges are felonies.

A disciplinary council in the Supreme Court of Ohio filed a motion for an immediate interim remedial suspension on May 22. According to the memorandum, “respondent’s string of arrests followed several missed court appearances and a February 2020 suicide attempt. Respondent’s problems, at least in part, stem from a severe and untreated drug and alcohol addiction, which has prompted the intervention of several lawyers and judges to no avail.”

Reed is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing at the Champaign County Municipal Court on July 1.

