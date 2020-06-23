Women-on-Target clinic held

The 5th annual Women-on-Target clinic was hosted June 20 by the Champaign County Shooting Academy and UU Shooting Club alumni at the newly-opened Community Archery Park. NRA and USA Archery instructors provided training in archery, rifle and pistol activities. The introductory shooting clinic was sponsored by NRA Women’s Programs and supported by the Ohio Division of Wildlife through a Step Outside grant.

The academy was founded in 2017 as a non-profit charity serving the Champaign County area. The mission is to provide facilities to promote firearm and archery safety and marksmanship training programs focusing on youth development organizations, competitive shooting opportunities, hunter education training, access for disabled shooters and women’s programs. 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status was approved in 2018.

For more information, contact Ken McCabe at ChampaignShootingAcademy@gmail.com and visit ChampaignShootingAcademy.org and Facebook: @CCSA2018

Women-on-Target instructor Cindy Scott observes while clinic attendee Tory Cordell takes a practice shot. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_pistol1.jpg Women-on-Target instructor Cindy Scott observes while clinic attendee Tory Cordell takes a practice shot. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Shooting Academy.

