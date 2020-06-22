Registered sex offender faces child porn charge

Zachary Koa Hancock, 23, of Champaign County was charged on June 19 with “illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance,” a second degree felony, according to a report from the county Sheriff’s Office.

The report states that the Sheriff’s Office received information that Hancock, a registered sex offender, had been using a computer and other electronic devices to obtain child pornography. After a preliminary investigation, detectives and deputies obtained a search warrant for Hancock’s residence (listed only as western Champaign County) and computers and transported the suspect to the Sheriff’s Office.

After interviews and further investigation, Hancock was charged and taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

The report states that Hancock was convicted in North Carolina of “taking indecent liberties with a minor” in January and was permitted to move to Ohio to live with his family while on probation. After arriving in Ohio, he registered his sex offender status with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The report further states that the case remains under investigation, that there may be additional charges and indicates the case may be presented to a grand jury.

Information provided by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

