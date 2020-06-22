COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, June 24

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, June 26

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, June 27

Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

Summer Pancake Breakfast: West Liberty Lions event is 7-11 a.m. at new site, Lions Park concession stand near Main Shelter House. Cost is a donation. Expanded menu includes pancake, sausage, egg casserole, beverages.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Sunday, June 28

Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

Friday, July 3

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, July 4

Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show: CANCELLED at Skelley Lumber in Urbana

Fireworks at Grimes Field: annual event sponsored by Urbana Rotary Club is back on the schedule. Rotarians say fireworks at dusk will be the only activity at the airport this day.

Thursday, July 9

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular board meeting in the board office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, July 10

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, July 11

Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: in downtown Mechanicsburg postponed tentatively to Oct. 3 due to coronavirus concerns

Tuesday, July 14

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Saturday, July 18

Art Affair on the Square: Monument Square District event in downtown Urbana postponed until Saturday, Sept. 12, due to COVID-19