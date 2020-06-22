Urbana municipal pool to open!

The city of Urbana and the Champaign Family YMCA are pleased to announce that the municipal pool will open for summer 2020! The abbreviated pool season will begin on Friday, July 3 through Sunday, Aug. 9.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many municipalities to make difficult decisions about what services can be offered safely. Faced with concerns over health risks and potential financial uncertainty, the decision was made not to open the pool for the 2020 season. However, anonymous donors have recently stepped forward pledging financial assistance and encouraging the City and the Champaign Family YMCA (which operates the pool on the City’s behalf) to possibly provide a shortened pool season this summer.

“We are excited to be able to offer families the opportunity to visit the municipal pool this summer,” said Paul Waldsmith, CEO of the Champaign Family YMCA. “The pool is an incredibly valuable recreational resource in our community, and with the lifting of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, kids and parents need a chance to get outdoors, to play and have fun together. We look forward to bringing back a sense of ‘normal’ this summer.”

The municipal pool, located at Melvin Miller Park, will open at noon from Monday through Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sundays, and will close at 6 p.m. daily for all season pass holders. All other Champaign County residents or those who work within the city of Urbana will be allowed daily admission beginning at 12:30 p.m. In accordance with State of Ohio mandates for outdoor pools, guests should expect that daily capacity will be limited, and that physical changes will be in place to ensure social distancing and sanitation.

Complete rules and regulations, as well as a real-time pool occupancy tracker, will be available on the Champaign Family Y’s City Pool web page (http://champaignfamilyymca.org/cms-view-page.php?page=urbana-city-pool)

Opens July 3, closes Aug. 9

