PETS OF THE WEEK

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Pheona, a 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog Mix who weighs 59 pounds. Pheona came from a different shelter with 8 of her babies. She was a great mother. Pheona is a very sweet girl who loves to smile when she sees company heading her way. She knows how to sit and is very food motivated. Pheona has been spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative and is current on all vaccinations and preventions.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline)

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet J.J., a 2 1/2-month-old female tiger kitten who loves to play. JJ is very ornery and so full of energy. She was orphaned as an only kitten and is not quite sure how to play with the other kittens yet. It seems like J.J. would rather play with humans. Come visit her today.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-9233 or stop by PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Upcoming Event: 3rd annual Kitten Shower – Saturday, June 27, noon-3 p.m. We will be outside for this event and will be offering raffle tickets. Get a free raffle ticket for a donation. Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Suggested items to donate are KRM (kitten milk replacer), canned Fancy Feast Kitten Food (chicken/turkey), Gerber baby food (chicken), Hills Science Diet Kitten (chicken) Dry Food, Purina Kitten Chow (yellow bag), litter and of course monetary donations are always welcome

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

