COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, June 19
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building
Monday, June 22
Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Graham Middle School. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. Walk-in welcome if space available. For appointment, call Janet at 937-478-6910 or Shari at 937-631-3045.
Graham Board of Education: 3 p.m. special meeting/work session at Madison Champaign ESC, 2200 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana, to discuss future and personnel. May be executive session. Action may be taken.
Wednesday, June 24
Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Friday, June 26
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, June 27
Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus
Sunday, June 28
Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus
Friday, July 3
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, July 4
Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show: CANCELLED at Skelley Lumber in Urbana
Fireworks at Grimes Field: annual event sponsored by Urbana Rotary Club is back on the schedule. Rotarians say fireworks at dusk will be the only activity at the airport this day.
Thursday, July 9
Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular board meeting in the board office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Friday, July 10
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, July 11
Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: in downtown Mechanicsburg postponed tentatively to Oct. 3 due to coronavirus concerns
Tuesday, July 14
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Saturday, July 18
Art Affair on the Square: Monument Square District event in downtown Urbana postponed until Saturday, Sept. 12, due to COVID-19