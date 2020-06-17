Presenting the Mechanicsburg Class of 2020

MECHANICSBURG – Noah Thomas Wolf and Kasey Leigh Schipfer are the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Mechanicsburg High School graduating class of 2020.
Noah Wolf, son of Scott and Kristina Wolf, was a member of the football and baseball teams. He was a member of National Honor Society and the Sentinel for the FFA. This fall, Noah will be attending Wright State University where he will major in biology with a plan to continue to medical school. Noah would like to thank all of the teachers that he has had throughout the years, as well as all of the staff for making his schooling at Mechanicsburg a great experience. He’d also like to thank his family for all the things they’ve done for him over the years. His parents, for always pushing him to be his best and letting him know he could achieve anything, and his brothers for always being there for him. His favorite memory in high school is after Friday night football games, getting to see all of his classmates and friends and going to eat at McDonald’s afterwards. He appreciates everything the school and community has done for him.
Kasey Schipfer, daughter of John and Marlo Schipfer, was a member of the varsity basketball, softball, and soccer teams as well as a member of FFA and the dairy judging team. She was also Vice President of Student Council, National Honor Society, and the Class of 2020. Outside of school activities, Kasey participated in 4H, including being a camp counselor, and enjoyed volunteering at the Mobile Food Pantry with her grandparents. This fall, Kasey will attend Ohio Wesleyan University to study Exercise Science; she hopes to become an Occupational Therapist. Kasey would like to thank her teachers and the administration for all of their support and devotion to bettering the students as people every day, and she’d like to thank her fellow classmates for all of the friendships over the past 13 years. She says, “This spring did not finish as we had hoped, but this virus is only a small piece of our 13 years together; it doesn’t define our class.” Finally, Kasey wants to thank her sisters for being her best friends, and her parents and grandparents for always supporting her, helping her get through difficult times, and teaching her to be the best person she can be. Her favorite high school memories include some milestone athletic accomplishments: a league title in basketball; and in softball, a league title, a Final Four appearance, and a 2019 State Runner-up finish. Kasey always enjoyed hanging out with her friends, whether playing sports, watching a game, or going to McDonald’s after football games. She says, “I’m so grateful for my time at Mechanicsburg because it was such a close, supportive, and kind community.”
Top 10% of Class of 2020
Isaac Alan Bryant
Isabelle Marie Dietrich
Trenton Chavez Schaner
Kasey Leigh Schipfer
Gloria Hannah Terry
Emma Marie Wilson
Noah Thomas Wolf
Scholarships
MHS AG Booster: Morgan Hamby, Colin Hartley, Logan Hurst, Ross McNary, Gloria Terry, Noah Wolf
American Red Cross: Kasey Schipfer, Emma Wilson
Beth Brown Memorial Scholarship: Kasey Schipfer
Billy J Williams’ Sportmanship Scholarship: Logan Hurst, Kasey Schipfer
Champaign County Farm Bureau Scholarship: Caleb Spinner
Christy Knotts and Ranae Donohoe Scholarship: Logan Hurst, Kasey Schipfer, Emma Wilson
Clark State Trustee Scholarship: Bradley Butsch, Logan Hurst, Ava Mayo
Everett Spangler Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Ava Mayo, Kasey Schipfer, Caleb Spinner, Kix Thiel
Gene and Sue Marsh Memorial Scholarship: Emma Wilson
Homer R. Evans Scholarship: Bradley Butsch, Ava Mayo, Kasey Schipfer, Caleb Spinner
Homer T. (Bud) Perry Scholarship: Kasey Schipfer
John Minchin UAW Scholarship: Colin Hartley
Jon Charles Trainer Scholarship: Kix Thiel
Masonic Lodge #113 Scholarship: Bradley Butsch
Mack Hartley Memorial Scholarship: Morgan Hamby, Colin Hartley, Logan Hurst, Ross McNary, Kasey Schipfer, Gloria Terry, Emma Wilson, Noah Wolf
Nickolas Foss Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Kix Thiel
Pioneer Electric Cooperative Scholarship: Noah Wolf
Spriggs-Wing VFW Post #5451 Scholarship: Bradley Butsch
The Ohio State University Alumni Scholarship: Bradley Butsch
The Love Foundation Academic Excellence Award: Noah Wolf
DAR Good Citizen Award: Emma Wilson
Mechanicsburg High School Class of 2020
Tyson Thomas Adams
Lauren Michele Allen
Benjamin Lee Atkinson
Madison Paige Boggs
Wyatt Alan Bowman
Amber Mercedes Brashears
Isaac Alan Bryant
Bradley Lee Butsch
Skyler Elizabeth Campbell
Samuel Henry Carter
Karla Grecia Briseno Castillo
Tristan Lee Douglas Combs
Kerrigan Grace Cushman
Nathaniel Blaize Daniels
Erick Brayden Deere
Harley Mack DeLong III
Isabelle Marie Dietrich
Ethan Andrew Edwards
Elizabeth Victoria Evilsizor
Chandler Aaron Fosson
Trent Howard Gaus
Morgan Leann Hamby
Colin Brian Hartley
Evan George Huemmer
Trenton David Huemmer
Kyle Dillon Hunt
Bailey Alexander Hursey
Logan Cole Hurst
Chloe Alise Jacobs
Emma Kaden Jones
Francys Carolina King
Dakota James Lay
Brennon Thomas Lloyd
Tryston Matthew LLoyd
Andrew Xiao Lynch
Jonathan Paul Marsh
Ava Marie Mayo
Colton O’Neal Mays
Ross Clayton McNary
Donna Jo Merritt
Jacob Trevor Minor
Brooke Lauren Myers
Jaron Atlee Scott Patterson
Emily Quirindongo
Johnathan Tyler Riley
Johnathan Edward Robison
Kaylee Nichole Robison
Israel Isaiah Paul Ryan
Trenton Chavez Schaner
Kasey Leigh Schipfer
Macie Lee Severt
Anna Jade Shingler
Courtney Dawn Sigmon
Raven Lynn Slone
Caleb Supik Spinner
Jonathan David Swenson
Gloria Hannah Terry
Thomas Kix Thiel
Cameron Eugene Wiant
Emma Marie Wilson
Mackensee Ann Wilson
Noah Thomas Wolf
Submitted by Victoria Monroe, Mechanicsburg High School counselor.