Presenting the Mechanicsburg Class of 2020

MECHANICSBURG – Noah Thomas Wolf and Kasey Leigh Schipfer are the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Mechanicsburg High School graduating class of 2020.

Valedictorian Noah Thomas Wolf

Noah Wolf, son of Scott and Kristina Wolf, was a member of the football and baseball teams. He was a member of National Honor Society and the Sentinel for the FFA. This fall, Noah will be attending Wright State University where he will major in biology with a plan to continue to medical school. Noah would like to thank all of the teachers that he has had throughout the years, as well as all of the staff for making his schooling at Mechanicsburg a great experience. He’d also like to thank his family for all the things they’ve done for him over the years. His parents, for always pushing him to be his best and letting him know he could achieve anything, and his brothers for always being there for him. His favorite memory in high school is after Friday night football games, getting to see all of his classmates and friends and going to eat at McDonald’s afterwards. He appreciates everything the school and community has done for him.

Salutatorian Kasey Leigh Schipfer

Kasey Schipfer, daughter of John and Marlo Schipfer, was a member of the varsity basketball, softball, and soccer teams as well as a member of FFA and the dairy judging team. She was also Vice President of Student Council, National Honor Society, and the Class of 2020. Outside of school activities, Kasey participated in 4H, including being a camp counselor, and enjoyed volunteering at the Mobile Food Pantry with her grandparents. This fall, Kasey will attend Ohio Wesleyan University to study Exercise Science; she hopes to become an Occupational Therapist. Kasey would like to thank her teachers and the administration for all of their support and devotion to bettering the students as people every day, and she’d like to thank her fellow classmates for all of the friendships over the past 13 years. She says, “This spring did not finish as we had hoped, but this virus is only a small piece of our 13 years together; it doesn’t define our class.” Finally, Kasey wants to thank her sisters for being her best friends, and her parents and grandparents for always supporting her, helping her get through difficult times, and teaching her to be the best person she can be. Her favorite high school memories include some milestone athletic accomplishments: a league title in basketball; and in softball, a league title, a Final Four appearance, and a 2019 State Runner-up finish. Kasey always enjoyed hanging out with her friends, whether playing sports, watching a game, or going to McDonald’s after football games. She says, “I’m so grateful for my time at Mechanicsburg because it was such a close, supportive, and kind community.”

Top 10% of Class of 2020

Isaac Alan Bryant

Isabelle Marie Dietrich

Trenton Chavez Schaner

Kasey Leigh Schipfer

Gloria Hannah Terry

Emma Marie Wilson

Noah Thomas Wolf

Scholarships

MHS AG Booster: Morgan Hamby, Colin Hartley, Logan Hurst, Ross McNary, Gloria Terry, Noah Wolf

American Red Cross: Kasey Schipfer, Emma Wilson

Beth Brown Memorial Scholarship: Kasey Schipfer

Billy J Williams’ Sportmanship Scholarship: Logan Hurst, Kasey Schipfer

Champaign County Farm Bureau Scholarship: Caleb Spinner

Christy Knotts and Ranae Donohoe Scholarship: Logan Hurst, Kasey Schipfer, Emma Wilson

Clark State Trustee Scholarship: Bradley Butsch, Logan Hurst, Ava Mayo

Everett Spangler Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Ava Mayo, Kasey Schipfer, Caleb Spinner, Kix Thiel

Gene and Sue Marsh Memorial Scholarship: Emma Wilson

Homer R. Evans Scholarship: Bradley Butsch, Ava Mayo, Kasey Schipfer, Caleb Spinner

Homer T. (Bud) Perry Scholarship: Kasey Schipfer

John Minchin UAW Scholarship: Colin Hartley

Jon Charles Trainer Scholarship: Kix Thiel

Masonic Lodge #113 Scholarship: Bradley Butsch

Mack Hartley Memorial Scholarship: Morgan Hamby, Colin Hartley, Logan Hurst, Ross McNary, Kasey Schipfer, Gloria Terry, Emma Wilson, Noah Wolf

Nickolas Foss Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Kix Thiel

Pioneer Electric Cooperative Scholarship: Noah Wolf

Spriggs-Wing VFW Post #5451 Scholarship: Bradley Butsch

The Ohio State University Alumni Scholarship: Bradley Butsch

The Love Foundation Academic Excellence Award: Noah Wolf

DAR Good Citizen Award: Emma Wilson

Mechanicsburg High School Class of 2020

Tyson Thomas Adams

Lauren Michele Allen

Benjamin Lee Atkinson

Madison Paige Boggs

Wyatt Alan Bowman

Amber Mercedes Brashears

Isaac Alan Bryant

Bradley Lee Butsch

Skyler Elizabeth Campbell

Samuel Henry Carter

Karla Grecia Briseno Castillo

Tristan Lee Douglas Combs

Kerrigan Grace Cushman

Nathaniel Blaize Daniels

Erick Brayden Deere

Harley Mack DeLong III

Isabelle Marie Dietrich

Ethan Andrew Edwards

Elizabeth Victoria Evilsizor

Chandler Aaron Fosson

Trent Howard Gaus

Morgan Leann Hamby

Colin Brian Hartley

Evan George Huemmer

Trenton David Huemmer

Kyle Dillon Hunt

Bailey Alexander Hursey

Logan Cole Hurst

Chloe Alise Jacobs

Emma Kaden Jones

Francys Carolina King

Dakota James Lay

Brennon Thomas Lloyd

Tryston Matthew LLoyd

Andrew Xiao Lynch

Jonathan Paul Marsh

Ava Marie Mayo

Colton O’Neal Mays

Ross Clayton McNary

Donna Jo Merritt

Jacob Trevor Minor

Brooke Lauren Myers

Jaron Atlee Scott Patterson

Emily Quirindongo

Johnathan Tyler Riley

Johnathan Edward Robison

Kaylee Nichole Robison

Israel Isaiah Paul Ryan

Trenton Chavez Schaner

Kasey Leigh Schipfer

Macie Lee Severt

Anna Jade Shingler

Courtney Dawn Sigmon

Raven Lynn Slone

Caleb Supik Spinner

Jonathan David Swenson

Gloria Hannah Terry

Thomas Kix Thiel

Cameron Eugene Wiant

Emma Marie Wilson

Mackensee Ann Wilson

Noah Thomas Wolf

Submitted by Victoria Monroe, Mechanicsburg High School counselor.

Submitted by Victoria Monroe, Mechanicsburg High School counselor.