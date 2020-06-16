July 4 fireworks revived

Thanks to support from anonymous community benefactors, the Urbana Rotary Club is pleased to announce that the annual fireworks display at Urbana’s Grimes Field Airport will take place on July 4 at 10 p.m.

Previously, the local Rotary club had announced the cancellation of the fireworks, along with the chicken barbecue, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will not be a barbecue or other activities this year. There will only be fireworks.

Because the fireworks are the only activity taking place on July 4 at the City of Urbana’s Municipal Airport, the following conditions will be in effect:

-The public will not be permitted inside the gates of the airport, which means that spectators pulling into the airport will be asked to socially distance themselves between US Route 68 and the airport gates.

-Please take all items/trash with you as trash receptacles will not be placed on either side of US Route 68 by the City of Urbana or the Urbana Rotary club.

-No restroom facilities or port-a-potties will be located at the perimeter of the airport so please plan accordingly.

There will be fireworks at Grimes Field this year, but social distancing rules will apply. In this file photo from 2019, the weather was ideal for the display. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_grimes_fireworks.jpg There will be fireworks at Grimes Field this year, but social distancing rules will apply. In this file photo from 2019, the weather was ideal for the display. Andrew Grimm | Andrew Grimm Photography Fireworks will light up the skies over Urbana on July 4 at 10 p.m. It’s a tradition that will continue thank to anonymous benefactors. This file photo shows a display at Grimes several years ago. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_20170705-Urbana_Fireworks-005.jpg Fireworks will light up the skies over Urbana on July 4 at 10 p.m. It’s a tradition that will continue thank to anonymous benefactors. This file photo shows a display at Grimes several years ago. Andrew Grimm | Andrew Grimm Photography

Benefactors save the day

Submitted story

Information from Paul Waldsmith, Urbana Rotary Club.

