Urbana Ramjets 11U win tourney

Urbana Ramjets 11U won the Piqua Braves Swing for the Ring tournament this past weekend by coming back from a 9-2 deficit in the semifinal and throwing a 14-0 no-hitter in the finals. The team includes, front row, Larkin Moore, Ronnie Weimer, Colton Roberts, Carson Stokes, Mason Bandy, back row, Wesly Gilbert, Grady Lantz, Josiah Johnson, Ethan Hodge, Jackson Dewitt and Trevyn Prater. Coaches are Anthony Roberts, Chris Stokes and Austin Moore. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_sports.jpg Urbana Ramjets 11U won the Piqua Braves Swing for the Ring tournament this past weekend by coming back from a 9-2 deficit in the semifinal and throwing a 14-0 no-hitter in the finals. The team includes, front row, Larkin Moore, Ronnie Weimer, Colton Roberts, Carson Stokes, Mason Bandy, back row, Wesly Gilbert, Grady Lantz, Josiah Johnson, Ethan Hodge, Jackson Dewitt and Trevyn Prater. Coaches are Anthony Roberts, Chris Stokes and Austin Moore. Submitted photo